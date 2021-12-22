Will Violet choose Gallo or Chief Hawkins in Season 10 of ‘Chicago Fire’?

Will Violet Pick Gallo or Chief Hawkins in Season 10 of ‘Chicago Fire’?

Season 10 of Chicago Fire introduced a new character to the cast.

Despite the fact that Chief Hawkins is a recurring character, Violet Mikami appears to have caught his eye.

Later in the season, this could cause some drama.

Violet and Gallo clearly have a tangled relationship.

Gallo ended his relationship with Kara in the season finale, but he never got to tell Violet about it.

Will she end up with Hawkins unless Gallo intervenes quickly?

Violet and Gallo’s relationship hasn’t always been easy.

In Season 8, the two were introduced as rivals from the fire academy.

Their bickering is clearly flirtatious, and the two eventually hook up.

They begin a kind of open relationship, but jealousy eventually causes them to break up.

Violet and Gallo eventually become friends, despite the fact that they still have feelings for each other.

When Gallo starts dating Kara in Season 10 of Chicago Fire, Violet is obviously envious.

In the fall finale, he breaks up with Kara and prepares to tell Violet how he feels about her.

Regrettably, the couple’s conversation is frequently interrupted.

In Season 10 of Chicago Fire, fans have noticed Chief Hawkins’ interest in Violet.

Violet collapses in front of Hawkins after her appendix bursts in the episode “What Happened at Whiskey Point.”

To Gallo’s chagrin, Hawkins looks after Violet and even rides with her to the hospital.

Hawkins made sure Violet got the best room in the hospital and checked on her multiple times, Sylvie Brett tells Violet in “Winterfest.”

Violet and Hawkins’ conversation, at least on Hawkins’ end, appears to have a flirty edge at the end of the episode.

Hawkins, on the other hand, could be exactly what Gallo needs to force him to step up and take Violet’s relationship seriously.

Hanako Greensmith, who plays Violet, has hinted to Fangirlish that her character and Gallo might be an endgame couple, calling their relationship “a very wonderful, surprising, and yet unsurprising thing.”

It “makes so much sense when you really look at these characters why they’re kind of attracted to one another,” Greensmith continued, “why it somehow strangely works and doesn’t, at the same time.”

Hawkins is only a recurring character in Season 10 of Chicago Fire so far.

It’s not entirely clear…

