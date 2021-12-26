Will Zeke Learn the Truth About His Parents in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?

Will Zeke Discover the Truth About His Parents in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’?

We’re only halfway through the second season of Power Book II: Ghost, and we’re already being shattered.

Tariq St. John’s life is chronicled in the Power Universe series.

Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) is a character played by Michael Rainey Jr.

Fans have watched Tariq try to balance his life as a college student with his work as a drug dealer for the Tejada crime family in the aftermath of his father’s death.

Tariq has also been assigned the task of assisting Monet Tejada’s (Mary J Blige) nephew Zeke Cross (Daniel Bellomy) with his studies.

Zeke, on the other hand, has become entangled in a web of lies that threatens to cost him both his freedom and his sanity, as well as his NBA career.

Will he ever find out the truth about his parents, though?

Though Zeke was more of a supporting character in the first season of Ghost, he has emerged as one of the show’s most important characters this season.

Regrettably, the aspiring NBA star has begun to irritate his fans.

He’s the leading suspect in the death of Jabari Reynolds (Justin McManus) because he’s not exactly quick on his feet.

One fan commented on Express, “Zeke has to be the dumbest character on Power Book 2.”

“Calling it now Zeke getting killed on Power Book 2!” said another fan. “Zeke is extremely slow (hashtag)PowerBook2!” said another.

“I just don’t get it lmao.”

Monet was counting on Zeke to be the key to the Tejada family’s drug-free future.

Things aren’t looking so good right now.

What other secrets do you think Monet has tucked away?

Watch the latest episode of (hashtag)PowerGhost on the @STARZ app. pic.twitter.comBDxdHSrjWl

We saw Monet scramble to raise the money for Zeke’s criminal defense in episode 204, “Gettin’ These Ends.”

Fans were shocked to learn that Zeke is Monet’s son, whom she had with her childhood sweetheart, Daniel Sunjata.

He isn’t her nephew, as we first assumed.

After putting the puzzle pieces together, Mecca told Monet near the end of the episode, “We need to fight for Zeke now.”

“Let me do it alongside you.”

We’re going to keep our…

