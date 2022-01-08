Will Zendaya Appear in ‘Spider-Man 4’? Marvel Fans Are Speculating on How the Franchise Will Continue After ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’

Will Zendaya Appear in ‘Spider-Man 4’? Marvel Fans Are Wondering How the Spider-Man Franchise Will Continue After ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’

After Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Marvel Spider-Man franchise is on the verge of a new era.

Peter Parker and his closest friends are now living in a completely different world than they were in the previous SonyMCU collaborations, ensuring that Tom Holland will appear in more films in the future.

However, a major plot point in No Way Home has fans wondering if MJ (Zendaya) will return.

While they are currently a real-life couple, the acting business does not always go as planned.

Will the Euphoria actress continue to make time for Spider-Man and the MCU?

Zendaya has been an integral part of Marvel’s Spider-Man movie franchise since 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

She was on the outskirts of Peter Parker’s life in that first appearance, connected to him only by a tenuous friendship.

By the time No Way Home begins, the two are romantically involved — and dealing with the fallout from Parker’s secret identity being revealed.

Outside of the Sony-produced Spider-Man films, MJ has made a name for herself.

Although she does not appear in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) or Avengers: Endgame (2019), she is mentioned in them.

Nonetheless, it suggests that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige sees the character as a part of those films, rather than a Sony-exclusive character who doesn’t exist in the same universe as the others.

According to Lad Bible, it’s unclear whether Michael Jackson will appear in the fourth Spider-Man film, which will be directed by Tom Holland.

At the conclusion of No Way Home, the character is still alive and friendly with Parker.

However, the situation is somewhat sour.

The world, including poor MJ, is once again unaware of Spider-Man’s true identity.

Much of Parker and MJ’s close relationship began when they were both fully committed to the superhero genre.

Now that many of those events have been erased from her memory, the two are even further apart than before.

The same can be said for Ned Leeds, who is known to comic book readers as The Hobgoblin.

I tried to talk to Tom Holland and Zendaya about the ending of (hashtag)SpiderManNoWayHome! I say tried because I only got about 5 words into a question before they started joking around https:t.copYh6MKau4Qpic.twitter.comCURDEx4H8F

Spider-Man films have always been a part of Zendaya’s rapidly expanding TV and film career…

