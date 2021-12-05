Willem Dafoe says Norman and the Green Goblin have “a few tricks up their sleeves” in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Norman and the Green Goblin have “a few tricks up their sleeves,” says Willem Dafoe in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Willem Dafoe, who plays Norman Osborn in Spider-Man: No Way Home, says Norman Osborn and Green Goblin have “a few tricks up their sleeve” in the upcoming sequel! The conclusion of Tom Holland’s first major trilogy will be released later this month, and one of the most exciting aspects of it is the return of many of Spider-Man’s most famous villains, including Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin.

However, as new promotional materials have teased in the weeks leading up to the film’s release, it’s become clear that this version of the villain will be unique in many ways.

Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx discussed reprising their villainous roles in Spider-Man: Now Way Home during the official Spider-Man: Now Way Home panel at Comic-Con International.

In the case of Dafoe, he was not only impressed by how far technology had progressed when it came to crafting the actual Goblin costume, but he also hinted that the costume would undergo some changes in order to accommodate Osborn’s new tricks.

First, Dafoe joked about how uncomfortable the costuming process used to be and how much more comfortable the new costume is to wear.

“I stood there for eight hours and they put different pre-form pieces on me,” he said of the initial fitting for the original costume.

They can now scan me and design a costume for me, which they will then make and try on.

It’s a huge technological leap.

They have a greater range of motion.

We can do a lot more with them.”

“It looks a little different…Old Norman and the Goblin are further down the line and they have a few more tricks up their sleeve,” Dafoe teased about Goblin’s new look for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

So it’s not an exact replica — let’s say the costume has been upgraded.”

So it appears that the Green Goblin will undergo some changes, but we’ll find out when Spider-Way: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th!

