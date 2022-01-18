Willem Dafoe, star of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ reveals the one villain he’d like to play after Green Goblin.

Willem Dafoe has played a variety of characters over the course of his four-decade career, but the Spider-Man villain Green Goblin is arguably one of his most famous.

After taking a break from the role in 2002, Dafoe reprised his role as the Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021.

In a recent interview, he discussed his time as the villain and revealed another comic book villain he’d like to play.

It’s not a Marvel character, as you might have guessed.

In the 2002 film Spider-Man, Dafoe starred opposite Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker.

He played Norman Osborn, Peter’s best friend Harry’s (James Franco) father.

Norman attempted to secure a military contract for his company, Oscorop, by exposing himself to hazardous chemicals.

The experiment, however, went awry, and he developed an aggressive and evil alter-ego.

He assumes the identity of the Green Goblin in order to exact vengeance on Oscorp and assassinate Spider-Man.

Dafoe agreed to return in Spider-Man: No Way Home to face off against Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

He did have one stipulation, though: he wanted action, not a cameo.

In a Sony video interview, he stated that “doing this physical stuff” was very important to him.

‘Listen, I don’t want to just pop in there as a cameo or just fill in in close-ups,’ I basically told Jon [Watts] and Amy [Pascal] when they pitched it to me — before there was even a script.

I want to do the action because it’s enjoyable for me.’ It’s also impossible to add any integrity or fun to the character if you don’t participate in these activities.”

The (hashtag)GreenGoblin possesses a variety of abilities, including speed, strength, and endurance.

As much as Dafoe enjoyed his time as the Green Goblin, he has always wanted to play another villain.

In a January interview with GQ, the actor revealed that he had a Joker villain idea.

After all, the Joker and the Green Goblin share some of the same nefarious characteristics.

Plus, Dafoe claims he’s been told he’d make a fantastic Joker.

“It’d be interesting if there was a Joker…

