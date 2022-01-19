Willie and Korie Robertson’s business empire, which includes a production company, a hunting store, and more, is revealed.

Willie and Korie Robertson, stars of Duck Dynasty, have a production company, a hunting store, and more.

Willie and Korie Robertson, stars of DUCK DYNASTY, own a production company, a hunting store, and other businesses.

Willie, 49, and his wife Korie, 48, appeared on Duck Dynasty with their six children and family members from 2012 to 2017, when the show was cancelled.

Willie and Korie continue to make a living through various businesses years after the hit Aandamp;E show ended, according to The Sun.

Willie’s famous Duck Commander store continues to sell hunting gear, apparel, and other items.

He recently filed paperwork to keep the company running until November 2021.

Willie and Korie started Happy Camper Productions in 2018 and filed to keep the company running until August 2021.

The couple hosts the Facebook series At Home with the Robertsons, in which they interview celebrities such as former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow and Hannah Brown from The Bachelorette while participating in adventurous activities.

Willie also serves as the president of Camp Ch-Yo-Ca, a Christian youth camp that he founded and continues to run.

He also owns and operates Duck Commander The Tour, a museum in West Monroe, Louisiana that offers a “self-guided tour of 10,000 square feet of galleries featuring Duck Commander and Duck Dynasty memorabilia.”

Pit Boss Grills is another of his business ventures, which he promotes on Instagram by posting pictures of his delectable meals.

4 Beards Music Group, Robertson Brothers Farm, WK Properties, Back 40 Properties, Commander Services Co, Commerce Street Holdings, WKR Investments, and others are among the current businesses.

Duck Dynasty, the family’s reality show, ended after 11 seasons in 2017.

There are three biological children and three adopted children in their family.

Their daughter Sadie, who was born in May 2021, still lives in Louisiana with her husband Christian and their daughter Honey.

According to The Sun, Sadie, 24, and Christian purchased a 1.32-acre plot of land for (dollar)20,000 on June 14, 2021.

Her parents’ famous mansion is in West Monroe, Louisiana, where the property is located.

Sadie revealed earlier this month that her home had been infested with rats, so the property purchase is timely.

“Tbh the start of this year has been quite interesting!” she wrote on Instagram. “We will share more about it in our vlog soon.”

“It all started when I got FLURONA (flu (plus) covid) (yikes), so I was bummed to miss passion, but I was thankful that God gave me the strength to still preach my message to an empty room despite being so sick.”

“As a result of that experience, my faith has grown tremendously.

His spirit is truly alive within us!

