Willie Garson’s Death Is Worked Into Stanford Blatch’s Storyline in ‘And Just Like That’ Recap

If you haven’t seen this week’s episode of And Just Like That yet, save it for later or proceed with caution.

Willie Garson’s unexpected death in September caught the cast of And Just Like That, the Sex and the City reboot, off guard.

Prior to his death, the 57-year-old actor, who portrayed Stanford Blatch in the series, was battling pancreatic cancer privately.

Stanford’s sudden absence from the series is explained in Thursday’s episode of And Just Like That, when Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) returns to her old apartment to find a handwritten letter on Stanford’s stationary.

Stanford’s husband, Anthony Marentino (Mario Cantone), is summoned by Carrie to inquire about the note, and he reveals that Stanford is representing a 17-year-old Long Island TikTok star who is “huge in Asia” and has asked him to join her on tour.

Carrie is perplexed.

“What’s with the dramatic note? ‘By the time you read this, I’ll be in Tokyo,’ who is he, the lost Bronte sister?” she asks.

Anthony explains, “He said he couldn’t bring himself to tell you he was leaving face-to-face after Big died.”

“You know Stanny, he despises disappointing people face to face.”

Garson did not reveal the nature of his illness to his co-stars until his final days, so the remark appears to be based on the cast’s reality.

Anthony also claims he received a note from Stanford requesting a divorce.

“I don’t get it,” he adds, “we were so happy.”

Stanford’s appearance on the show appears to be the series’ final episode.

Although the departure of such a beloved member of the franchise feels jarring and out of place, it’s clear that the show did its best under the circumstances.

Cantone previously told ET that after Garson’s death, parts of the series had to be rewritten.

At the premiere, Cantone told ET that “things had to be rewritten.”

“I’m ecstatic to be here, but I’m also sad because I miss Willie.”

This makes me very sad, so it’s a strange thing, but we’re doing it for him.

This is for him, and all I can say is that I’m relieved we made it.

We’re all doing it.

