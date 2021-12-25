Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, and the Heartbreakingly True Christmastime Story Behind “Pretty Paper” Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, and the Tragically True Christmastime Story Behind “Pretty Paper”

Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, and the Tragically True Christmastime Story Behind ‘Pretty Paper’

Many fans of country music consider Willie Nelson’s song “Pretty Paper” to be a holiday classic.

Dolly Parton, his longtime friend, recorded her own version of it in 2020, with him singing backup and playing guitar.

However, he wrote the song many years before that.

Who inspired Nelson’s melancholy lyrics in the first place?

Nelson discusses the song and its origins on the streets of Fort Worth, Texas, in his book Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die, long before he sang it with friend, and nothing more, Dolly Parton.

“Around Christmastime in Fort Worth, I would see a man with no legs.

Nelson recalls, “He had roller skates on his knees and sold pencils, wrapping paper, and Christmas cards.”

“This song is about him,” says the songwriter.

In “Pretty Paper,” a man sits alone on a sidewalk, hoping that busy holiday shoppers won’t ignore him.

“Should you stopBetter not, much too busyYou’re in a hurry, my how time fliesAnd in the distance, the ringing of laughterAnd in the midst of the laughter, he cries,” according to the lyrics.

“Pretty paper, pretty ribbons of blueWrap your presents to your darling from youPretty pencils to write I love youPretty paper, pretty ribbons of blue,” Nelson sings in the chorus.

Frankie Brierton was the name of the man who inspired Nelson’s song, according to legend.

As a child, he suffered from spinal meningitis, which rendered him permanently disabled and unable to walk.

As a result, he rolled, crawled, and dragged himself around Fort Worth selling wrapping paper and greeting cards.

Brierton was described as “[creeping]on all fours outside Leonards [Department Store] on Houston or Throckmorton streets, wearing clunky gloves and kneepads made from old tire tread, and a custom leather vest with a pencil rack and coin box sewn onto the back” in a 2004 column for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Despite the fact that Brierton passed away in the 1970s, Nelson’s song captures his holiday sadness.

It now has the backing of Dolly Parton’s celebrity.

Despite the sad subject matter, “Pretty Paper” continues to be a favorite of many, including Dolly Parton.

“I’ve always adored Willie Nelson’s music.

Parton said in a Front Porch interview, “I really, really love anything he writes.”

“I loved the song the first time I ever heard it,” she said about “Pretty Paper.”

She was enthralled by it, and…

