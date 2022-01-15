Willie Nelson once took a break to raise hogs and lost a’minor fortune’ as a result.

Willie Nelson once took a break from music to raise hogs and lost a “minor fortune.”

Willie Nelson, a country singer and songwriter, took a break from the road early in his career to focus on songwriting and raising hogs.

While Nelson was forced to buy piglets from the auction because he had prior experience with them, the piglets all ran away as soon as they arrived at their new home.

So, how did Nelson’s venture turn out in the end?

Nelson went on hiatus early in his country music career, as he explains in his book Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I’m Gone.

It happened during his marriage to Shirley Collie, which ended in 1971.

“I took myself off the market,” he writes.

He claimed at the time that his music was only popular with Texas audiences.

As a result, he decided to take a year off from touring in order to focus on writing new songs.

He did, however, want to raise hogs.

He wonders aloud, “Why hogs?”

“Because I’d been raising hogs for nearly my entire life, beginning in the FFA at Abbott High School, where I raised hogs for show, food, money, and whatever else.”

I even took home a couple of blue ribbons.”

Nelson grew up in Abbott, Texas, where he lived with his grandparents.

They instilled in him his love of music as well as his lifelong knowledge of farming, according to PBS.

Willie is still high, even if there are no pigs in the sky!!

Willie Nelson, at the age of 86, proves that there are many ways to get high. pic.twitter.coml5JKvNuOs0

Nelson describes going to an auction and buying more than a dozen weaner pigs for twenty-five cents a pound in his book.

He then returned to his farm in Ridgetop, Tennessee, and unloaded them into the pen he’d constructed.

“Unfortunately, the pigpen’s bottom rung was about two inches higher than the tallest hog,” he confesses.

“As a result, every single one of the seventeen pigs took off.”

All of the piglets eventually found their way into the woods and dispersed.

They were out there for days, according to folklore.

But he eventually managed to bring each and every one of them home.

They were already slightly larger, but he’d also repaired the bottom of the pen to avoid a repeat of the disaster.

While Nelson was no stranger to hog farming, he admitted to making another error…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.