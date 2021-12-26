Willie Nelson revealed that he began drinking and smoking at the age of six.

Willie Nelson admitted that he started drinking and smoking at the age of six.

Willie Nelson is a country music legend who has been open about some of his vices.

However, he revealed in one of his books that he started smoking and drinking cigarettes when he was “barely out of kindergarten” at the tender age of six.

What else did Nelson say about being “hell-bound” as a kid and trying to quit smoking, as well as what eventually helped him break some of his bad habits?

According to Nelson’s memoir, Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die, his next-door neighbor warned him about the dangers of drinking and smoking.

“When I was about six years old, she told me that anyone who drank beer or smoked cigarettes — anyone who used alcohol or tobacco in general — was going to hell,” he writes.

“She truly believed it, and for a time, I did as well.”

Nelson claims to have been “hell-bound since [he]was barely out of kindergarten,” which is unlikely given that he began drinking and smoking at the age of six.

“I’d take a dozen eggs from [the]chicken, walk to the store, and trade the dozen eggs for a pack of cigarettes,” he says.

He also admits to being a little taken aback by the packages, saying, “They were marketing directly to me!”

As he grew older, his habits caused him health problems, so he decided to stop.

It wasn’t easy, of course.

Nelson began smoking and drinking at a young age, and he appears to have learned the hard way how dangerous these activities can be.

He also cautions others against believing certain marketing claims.

The idea that menthol cigarettes are easier on throats is called “horses***” by the famous smoker in Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die.

“Cigarettes killed my mother, father, stepmother, and stepfather — cigarettes killed half the people in my life,” he says.

“I watched my father die after he spent the last few years of his life lying in bed with oxygen,” he explains.

Nelson has since stopped smoking for his own health reasons.

Nelson claims he has tried “a hundred times” to quit smoking but has never succeeded.

However, he later stated that he had given up everything except marijuana.

In his book, he says, “Cigarettes were the most difficult.”

“It’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” he says of his decision to quit smoking.

Nelson comes to the end of that section of his…

