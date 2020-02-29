Willie Wartaal saw broken leg as a blessing after a fall NOW

Rapper Willie Wartaal afterwards sees the broken ankle he sustained during a performance on King’s Day in 2018 as a great blessing.

The injury caused the rapper to be out of the running for almost three months. In that period he thought about what he wanted with his life and came to the conclusion that he wanted to make a solo album.

“With the group (The Youth of Today, ed.) We release an album every two years,” says Wartaal in Het Parool. “But I make so much more. Yet I always had excuses to keep those songs to myself. I was unsure if they were good enough. If I thought they would get in the way of Youth. While Freddy (Tratlehner, ed. .) and Pepijn (Lanen, ed.) do other projects. Pepijn writes books, Fred has that whole shit with that cooking. Man, I am so happy with my own music. When it comes out, it will only be real. “

The rapper thinks that without ankle fracture he would not have dared to make an album himself. “I was perhaps subconsciously suppressing my desire. I mean: everything just goes well. It is not that I could no longer pay the mortgage. So I didn’t think it was necessary. But it was there. This was the only that I wanted to change my life, this album feels like a new beginning, I can build again, that crash is a hundred percent blessing been. “

Willie Wartaal’s record Single bangers appears Friday.