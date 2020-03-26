Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco Celebrate Their One-Year Anniversary

Happy anniversary, Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco!

The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary on Sunday. The 40-year-old actor marked the major milestone by posting a touching tribute on Instagram.

“March 22, 2019. I met your adventurous soul. March 22, 2020. A year later, in a blink.. we look back at a road full of memories.. worth of any lifetime..” Valderrama wrote via the social network on Tuesday. “Well my fiancée, shall we play this back? #ItsJustUsNow #Quarantine.”

In addition, he posted a series of sweet snapshots, including photos of the dynamic duo attending a baseball game, traveling and just enjoying some fun in the sun. The first photo also gave fans a closer look at Pacheco’s pear-shaped diamond engagement ring.

Pacheco shared a special message via Instagram, as well.

“One year ago today!..Little did I know it was just the beginning of a lifetime full of adventures together. #ItsJustUsNow LITERALLY. #Quarantine #3222020 #TeamoSiempre #CuandoTuSabesTuSabes,” she wrote alongside a paparazzi pic of the couple on their first date. “Ps: #ThanksPaparazzi, was kinda trippin out then, but thankful for capturing our first date.”

The That ’70s Show star and the model got engaged on New Year’s Day.

“‘It’s just us now,'” he wrote via Instagram at the time alongside a photo of himself getting down on one knee. “01-01-2020.”

While Valderrama listed Mar. 22 as their official anniversary date, fans didn’t learn about their romance until over a month later.

“He definitely wants to make sure she feels taken care of,” a source told E! News in May of last year. “Even if they are just doing simple things, they have a lot of fun and are always smiling.”

Before dating Pacheco, Valderrama was in a relationship with Demi Lovato. However, they called it quits in 2016 after nearly six years together. He also dated Mandy Moore in 2000, but they split in 2002.