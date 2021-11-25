Wilmer Valderrama and Stephanie Beatriz on ‘Encanto’ with Their Kids (Exclusive)

Wilmer Valderrama and Stephanie Beatriz on Sharing ‘Encanto’ With Their Children (Exclusive)

Encanto is a film that Wilmer Valderrama and Stephanie Beatriz are proud to be a part of, as well as one that they hope will be extra special to their children.

The first-time parents are featured in a new animated Disney film about the Madrigal family, who live in a magical home in the Colombian town of Encanto.

Except for Mirabel (Beatriz), who embarks on a quest to save her family’s special abilities, each member of the family has their own unique magical ability.

Valderrama and Beatriz, both of Colombian descent, are emotional over sharing the story with their children, which features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda and an incredible cast of Latinxs.

“I’m always emotional.”

“You get hit back to back with heritage, history, sacrifice, and the resilience of a family when you watch the film,” Valderrama told ET’s Matt Cohen.

“And I hope that when she is old enough to understand that this film came at a crossroads of our cultures, for all immigrants, for all families around the world, that we can all relate to that journey.”

In February, the actor and his fiancée Amanda Pacheco welcomed their first child, daughter Nakano.

While he was born in Miami, he moved to Venezuela, his father’s home country, when he was three years old, and then to Colombia, where his mother was born, before returning to the United States at the age of fourteen.

“I believe we’ll remember this film as one of those films that set the bar so high and interpreted culture onscreen,” he continued. “I hope it inspires a parade of amazing stories that explore all the different cultures that we should learn from and appreciate.”

“I hope she sees this as the start of her journey to becoming whoever she wants to be as she grows older.”

Beatriz, whose parents are Colombian and Bolivian, said it’s “so dope” to be able to share this story with her daughter Rosaline, whom she welcomed in August with husband Brad Hoss.

“I came to this country when I was two and a half years old, but she’ll have a completely different experience.

Beatriz, who was born in Argentina, said, “She was born here.”

