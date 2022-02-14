Wines at a discount from Co-op make hearts flutter this Valentine’s Day.

Wine experts have praised the quality of various bottles sold by the grocery chain, ranging from a fruity fizz to a robust red, full-bodied to non-alcoholic.

There will be many last-minute dashes to the nearest local store by forgetful partners in need of a gift or celebration for St Valentine’s Day.

Many relationships will be saved by convenience stores and corner shops, but there’s much more to choose from than a last-minute gift, with top-quality wines now available to commemorate any special occasion.

Wine experts have praised the quality of bottles sold by the Co-op grocery store chain, ranging from a fruity fizz to a robust red.

Even 10 Downing Street staff rushed to a local Co-op to stock up on wines for one of the lockdown parties.

The Co-op sells 463 wines in total, 95 of which are its own brand and 57 of which are Fairtrade.

The following supermarket celebrities are set to make hearts flutter this Valentine’s Day:

Co-op Garnacha – A low-cost red that is a crowd-pleaser.

Co-op Irresistible Organic Fairtrade Malbec – Previously dubbed the world’s best Fairtrade wine.

The proceeds from its sales have gone toward building a school in Argentina and providing a village with clean water.

Co-op Irresistible Leyda Valley Sauvignon Blanc – This is a stunning wine that has received high praise from critics.

Les Pionniers NV Champagne – The multi-award-winning fixx was recently named a Which? Best Buy for Champagne, and was the cheapest own brand to receive the honor.

There are also several excellent non-alcoholic alternatives to alcoholic beverages that do not sacrifice quality or taste.

Irresistible Non-Alcoholic Botanical Drink, Co-op Low Alcohol Cabernet Tempranillo, and Co-op Low Alcohol Garnacha Rose are just a few examples.

According to Co-op research, 37% of drinkers believe it is now fashionable to consume lower alcohol versions, and 21% of people have cut back on their alcohol consumption.

The ability to enjoy a night out without a hangover the next day (28%) and the ability to protect health and wellbeing (21%) are two of the most compelling reasons for making the decision.

When out in a pub or bar, more than half of those polled (51%) are comfortable ordering a non-alcoholic beverage.

Short summary of Infosurhoy