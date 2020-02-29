Winner of the tenth season The voice of Holland announced | NOW

Sophia Kruithof has the tenth season of on Friday night The voice of Holland won. The seventeen-year-old singer was coached by Anouk, who called her ‘a natural talent’.

During the final, Kruithof faced Daphne van Ditshuizen, Stef Classens and Emma Boertien. The final was played in two rounds: Van Ditshuizen and Emma dropped out after the first round.

Kruithof wins a record contract, 50,000 euros and a car. She still has to finish high school, but hopes to start a musical career afterwards.

Last year was The voice of Holland won by jazz singer Dennis van Aarssen, from the team of coach Waylon.