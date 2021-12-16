Winter in AEW: Hangman Page vs.

Hangman Page vs. AEW Winter Is Coming

An AEW World Championship match ended in a 60-minute time limit draw for the first time in the history of the company.

At AEW Winter is Coming, reigning champion Hangman Adam Page and challenger Bryan Danielson pushed each other to their physical limits, with Page attacking Danielson’s knee repeatedly while the challenger targeted Hangman’s right arm.

Page nailed a thunderous lariat followed by his Buckshot Lariat finisher after escaping the LeBelle Lock with less than a minute remaining, but the bell rang as time expired before he could make the cover.

The commentary team teased the idea of a rematch right after a commercial break.

Danielson hasn’t lost a match in an AEW ring since joining the company.

His debut against Kenny Omega ended in a 30-minute tie, so he now has two time limit draws.

WOW! (hashtag)AEW World Champion @theAdamPage and @bryandanielson push themselves to the limit in a thrilling battle.

Watch (hashtag)AEWDynamite(hashtag)WinterIsComing LIVE on @tntdrama RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.comnEKj6tGxc1 pic.twitter.comnEKj6tGxc1

While on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, Page discussed his mindset heading into tonight’s match.

“I feel a lot better about it now than I would have a year or two ago,” Page said.

“I’m really happy about it, and I’m looking forward to it.”

I’ve obviously been watching Bryan Danielson for a long time, you know what I mean? Since I was in high school, discovering that there’s wrestling outside of what’s on TV and looking up stuff, he’s obviously one of the first people you come across, and here we are, about to be across the ring from each other at Winter is Coming.

“Like winning the championship, it’s a surreal feeling,” he continued, “but I have to remind myself that this is a very real event that I need to prepare for.”

“But I do feel good about it; I was able to beat Kenny in less than thirty minutes, which he Danielson couldn’t do, and I’m trying to remind myself of that as I prepare for him.”

AEW Winter is Coming: Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson AEW World Championship Match Ends in a 60-Minute Draw