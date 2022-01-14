Winter Menu from Ina Garten for a Stress-Free “Knockout Dinner”

There is a menu for every occasion at the Barefoot Contessa.

The celebrity chef knows what to serve and when, from Father’s Day feasts to weekend brunches, and everything in between.

Ina Garten’s winter menu is what’s for dinner in December, January, and February.

“On a cold winter night, nothing beats a big platter of Slow-Roasted Spiced Pork,” Garten wrote on her Barefoot Contessa website in January 2018.

“The good news is that you season the meat, bake it for 6-8 hours, and then forget about it until dinnertime,” she added.

According to Food Network, despite the fact that it takes hours to cook, only 20 minutes of prep time is required.

There are only a few things left to do before the pork goes into the oven.

They are: scoring the pork, preparing the spice mixture, seasoning the pork, pouring wine into the pan, and covering it with foil.

How simple is that, as Garten puts it?

If Garten is serving her Slow-Roasted Spiced Pork, baked beans and slaw will almost certainly be on the menu.

“I always serve this with Maple Baked Beans,” she explained, “which I cook in a separate oven for nearly the same amount of time.”

“All I have to do is make a big bowl of Winter Slaw and I’ve got a show-stopping dinner for a crowd with no stress.”

If you only have one oven, take a page from the Barefoot Contessa’s book and prepare some of Garten’s winter menu ahead of time.

Make the Maple Baked Beans ahead of time so they don’t compete for oven space.

The Winter Slaw can also be prepared ahead of time.

Garten included it in her Barefoot Contessa cookbook, Make It Ahead, published in 2014.

There are a few ways to make the Winter Slaw ahead of time, as she mentioned in her recipe notes.

It’s fine to dress the slaw ahead of time.

It’s also fine to make the salad and dressing ahead of time and keep them separate until just before dinner.

With her winter menu, Garten wasn’t joking when she said she’d make a “knockout dinner.”

From the Slow-Roasted Spiced Pork to the Maple Baked Beans and Winter Slaw, reviewers say each dish is a hit.

All three dishes have a… at the time of writing.

