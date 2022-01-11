With ‘1 Word to Describe Him,’ Jimmy Kimmel weeps over Bob Saget’s death.

Saget was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and the two had hosted fundraisers together.

Many times during the show, Kimmel cried as he remembered Saget.

Bob Saget’s co-stars from Full House, the creators of How I Met Your Mother, and others who knew and worked with him sent in tributes.

Saget’s friendliness was a common theme.

“If you read anything about Bob online last night, if you saw any of the many thoughts from people who knew him personally, the sweetest was a word that came up a lot,” Kimmel said.

“And Bob was the sweetest of them all.”

He was the sweetest man I’d ever met.

People wrote that because it is true.

It’s the most appropriate word.

That was the sweetest word you could use to describe him.”

Saget supported his friends and colleagues in both public and private ways, according to Kimmel.

“I received so many wonderful and supportive texts, emails, and phone calls from Bob,” Kimmel said.

“He was always full of compliments.

He would occasionally write just to tell me how much he loved me.

I know he did it for a lot of people.”

Saget’s standup comedy was far more profane than his family comedies on Full House and How I Met Your Mother.

Saget, according to Kimmel, could socially entertain people but was never negative.

“You’d go straight to Bob and his wife Kelly in the corner when you walked into a party and see them in the corner because he had something funny to say about everything and nothing bad to say about anyone,” Kimmel said.

“Never, ever.”

If he disliked someone, he kept it to himself.

He was a good person, unlike me.”

Saget’s charity work was lauded by Kimmel.

Saget was the one who started promoting the Scleroderma Research Foundation on his own.

Gay, his sister, contracted the rare disease three years later and died as a result.

Kimmel recommended that people donate to the Scleroderma Research Foundation, for which he and Saget held fundraisers.

