With 2022 SAG Awards nominations, the cast of “Succession” makes history.

With 2022 SAG Award nominations, the ‘Succession’ cast makes history.

The Golden Globes were given out in a ceremony that wasn’t broadcast on NBC, so the start of the 2022 awards season was a little quieter than usual. What hasn’t changed is January’s onslaught of nomination announcements, which began with contenders for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Jan.

The cast of HBO’s Succession was included among the nominees.

A few of them even set records in their respective categories.

After years of being shut out of the SAG Awards, the cast of Succession received a slew of nominations in 2022.

And the Roy family’s cast made history by winning the award for Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series for the first time.

No show has ever gotten three nominations in this category before, according to Variety.

Succession reaches a significant milestone with the addition of Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, and Brian Cox to the cast.

Of course, with three stars competing for a single award, the HBO series has a better chance of winning.

Billy Crudup of The Morning Show and Lee Jung-Jae of Squid Game are up against the trio.

Even if they don’t succeed, they’ve accomplished something significant here.

Succession also has a few more chances to win the gold.

Sarah Snook has been nominated for an SAG Award for Outstanding Performance By a Female Actor in a Drama Series. pic.twitter.comeR1Mk0g3rz

Going into the 2022 SAG Awards, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, and Brian Cox are all in a unique situation.

They aren’t the only members of the cast of Succession to receive nominations.

Sarah Snook, who plays Shiv on HBO’s show, is one of the five nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

Jung Ho-yeon of Squid Game, Elizabeth Moss of The Handmaid Tale, and Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston of The Morning Show join her.

The cast of Succession was also nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast (or Ensemble) in a Drama Series.

With so many individual actors nominated for awards, the HBO show has a good chance of winning.

With The Morning Show, Yellowstone, Squid Game, and The Handmaid’s Tale, it faces stiff competition…

