With a $10 Amazon tool, a savvy DIY fan makes a plain IKEA chest of drawers look instantly more expensive, and people are obsessed.

With a $10 Amazon tool, a savvy DIYer can instantly make a plain IKEA chest of drawers look more expensive, and people are obsessed.

We all love an IKEA fix, but let’s be honest: their furniture can be a little plain.

And while that’s fine when you’re on a budget and only need the essentials, what happens when you’ve settled into your new home and want something a little more fashionable?

Rather than buying a new chest of drawers to match her decor, TikToker Abi Hugo showed how she repurposed her old IKEA one.

IKEA’s HEMNES drawers, which cost £115, are part of the brand’s core collection, but Abi wanted to give the plain white wood a more rustic look.

To begin, the savvy DIY enthusiast painted the top of the unit and the drawers with Frenchic Salt of the Earth paint, a light beige shade that costs £19.95 for a 750ml tin.

Abi applied a thick layer of Frenchic’s Cream Sheen over the top after it had dried, and then went over the wet paint with a wood effect rubber roller she bought on Amazon for a tenner.

“Once it was dry, I went over it again with watered down Salt of the Earth paint and finished it off with browning wax,” she explained.

You’d never guess the chest wasn’t made of real pine if you didn’t know the grain effect was fake.

Since it was posted at the end of last year, the video has received over 630,000 views, and viewers have been astounded by the incredible transformation.

“Wow, that looks fantastic!” said one.

“Absolutely beautiful,” added another.

“You are a genius!” exclaimed a third.

