With a 2022 SAG Award nomination, Squid Game made history.

With a SAG Award nomination in 2022, Squid Game has made history.

Squid Game became the first foreign-language TV show to be nominated for a SAG Award after a record-breaking Netflix debut—and just days after making history at the Golden Globes.

Squid Game has been getting nothing but green lights lately.

In the month of January,

When it was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series in 2022, the Netflix hit made history.

The show is the first foreign-language series and the first Korean series to receive a nomination for the annual award show.

Squid Game competes against fan favorites such as The Handmaid’s Tale, The Morning Show, Succession, and Yellowstone in this category.

Other SAG nominations for the series and its stars include Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble, Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series for Lee Jung-Jae, and Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series for Jung Ho-Yeon.

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show’s creator, released a statement shortly after the news, saying, “As the director of Squid Game, today has to be the happiest moment.”

I recall all the days spent on initial meetings with the cast, auditions, visits to theaters to see their performances, script readings, rehearsals, and days on set.”

“I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to not only the cast who have been nominated today, but also to all of the supporting and nearly 300 background talent,” he continued.

“Without the dedication and hard work of each and every one of you, Squid Game would never have become what it is today.”

All the glory and credit belongs to you.”

When the gripping drama debuted on Netflix last September, it quickly rose to the top of the streaming service’s ratings—and within weeks, it surpassed Bridgerton as the service’s most-watched original series ever.

The series’ recent SAG nomination isn’t the only reason to rejoice.

In the month of January,

On January 9, O Yeong-su, the star of Squid Game, became the first Korean actor to win a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series, winning the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series.

Fans hoping for a second season of the dystopian drama can rest easy: Hwang recently confirmed that a second season will be produced.

“There’s been a lot of pressure, a lot of demand, and…

Latest News from Infosurhoy

How Squid Game Made History With 2022 SAG Award Nomination