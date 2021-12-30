With a beach stroll near where they got engaged, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker flaunt their romantic Montecito vacation.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian flaunt their romantic Montecito vacation with a beach stroll near where they got engaged.

KOURTNEY Kardashian and Travis Barker flaunted their romantic Montecito vacation with a beach stroll near where they got engaged.

After only a year of dating, Travis, 46, proposed to Kourtney, 42, in October.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Kourtney posted photos and videos from the couple’s romantic getaway to her Instagram Story.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star first posted a video of the ice cream and caramel she had at Oliver’s of Montecito.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a video of the beautiful beach during the day after sharing photos of a Christmas tree outside and the beach at night.

Travis asked Kourtney for her hand in marriage at the same location, so it holds special meaning for her.

Kourtney then shared a video of herself working out at the gym, followed by a photo of the pasta she had for dinner on Wednesday.

“Treat yourself, don’t cheat yourself,” the mother of three wrote alongside the photo.

The final photo in their Instagram Stories was taken outside their hotel, which was decked out in wreaths and white lights.

Fans have speculated that Kourtney is pregnant with the drummer’s child even before the couple became engaged.

Instagram users wondered if the KUWTK star was satisfying pregnancy cravings after she shared a photo of the sweets she ate on Tuesday night.

She showed off the delicious food after showing off her (dollar)8.5 million home’s kitchen closet, which was stuffed with her massive junk food collection.

In a video, the TV personality demonstrated a line of Bussin Snacks chips, cookies, and candy.

While Christmas music played in the background, Kourtney filmed fancy flavors of Cheetos, Doritos, Lays, Sour Patch Kids, Sweet Tarts, Lollipops, Snickers, Oreos, and Smartfood Popcorn.

Fans have noticed many clues that could point to a possible pregnancy since Travis and Kourtney married in February 2021.

Kourtney Kardashian shared photos of a strange snack made with pickles, vegan butter, tangerines, and sourdough bread in July.

This wasn’t the first time she’d made unusual food choices, and she’d previously consumed a martini made entirely of water.

The Poosh founder was sipping her non-alcoholic beverage from a coup glass filled with small white flowers.

Kourtney also ate sushi without fish this summer, opting for a vegetarian roll with avocado instead.

She wrote about the dinner choice at the time, “I haven’t eaten meat or fish in 7 months and I feel amazing.”

Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, are Kourtney’s children with Scott Disick.

In the meantime, Travis…

