With a cheeky hat, Rebekah Vardy appears to take a thinly veiled dig at Wagatha Christie rival Coleen Rooney.

With a cheeky Instagram post, Rebekah Vardy appeared to take a thinly veiled dig at her Wagatha Christie rival Coleen Rooney.

“You can’t handle the truth,” the 39-year-old captioned a photo of herself wearing a new hat with the cryptic slogan.

“Love this hat brand! They have some really funny slogans,” Becky said as she posed in her new headgear, smiling at the camera.

While Becky’s High Court battle with Coleen, 35, continues, messages between her and her agent have been made public, in which she calls Coleen a “c*** who needs to grow up.”

In the long-running feud that began in 2019, Rebekah also called her former friend a “nasty b****” and “such a d***.”

Coleen claims Rebekah leaked stories from her private Instagram account to the press, and the Wags are locked in a legal battle.

Rebekah strongly refutes the allegations and is pursuing Coleen for libel.

Hugh Tomlinson QC, her lawyer, released a series of WhatsApp messages from the time, claiming that they “demonstrate beyond a shadow of a doubt that she was not responsible for leaking private information.”

“Such messages include Ms Vardy’s stunned reaction when she first learned Ms Rooney suspected her of leaking stories,” he said.

Rebekah wrote in one of the messages, “Someone on her Instagram regularly sells stories on her.”

It’s got to be their PR this time.”

“I really can’t see anyone being that a*sed with selling stories on her,” she added in another scathing remark.

The feud began in October 2019, when Coleen made headlines by accusing Rebekah of leaking information.

Coleen took on the role of detective by posting a series of fictitious stories on Instagram with limited access to see if they made the news, which they did.

She claims that only Rebekah’s account saw the fake stories.

On the day of Coleen’s “It’s………..,” Coleen tweeted.

“That’s war,” Rebekah Vardy said in a message to Ms Watt.

Rebekah had leaked information to the press, either directly or through her publicist, Ms Watt, “acting on her instruction or with her knowing approval,” according to Coleen’s barrister David Sherborne.

Lawyers said Rebekah and Ms Watt exchanged messages in January 2019 about a post on Coleen’s private Instagram about her car being damaged.

“I’d love to leak those stories x,” Rebekah told Ms Watt.