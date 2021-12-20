With a Christmas-themed foot shot, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker take their PDA to the next level.

Travis Barker knows exactly what he wants for Christmas, but it’s not something his fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian, can purchase at a store.

On Saturday, December 18, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, shared an Instagram photo with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, wearing matching leopard-print pajamas.

“All I want for Christmas,” the musician captioned the photo, which appeared to show the Poosh founder’s foot up to his mouth.

“Directed by Quentin Tarantino,” joked one Instagram user, referring to the Oscar-winning director’s well-known interest in feet.

Another observer remarked, “Aye yo, that’s the wrong mistletoe.”

Kardashian showed her love for Barker with a special ornament on the family’s Christmas tree earlier this month.

“Our first Christmas since we’ve been engaged,” the reality star wrote to her fiancé, who then posted a photo of the sweet message on Instagram.

The couple, who were engaged in October, have been spending their first holiday season together as husband and wife by celebrating with each other’s children and starting new traditions.

With ex-husband Scott Disick, Kardashian has three children: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15, are Barker’s children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

The founder of Famous Stars and Straps joined Kardashian at Disneyland last week to celebrate the birthday of her youngest son.

Reign sat atop Barker’s shoulders in one photo the Los Angeles native shared on her Instagram Story, while the group watched fireworks.

“Happy birthday to my five-year-apart birthday twins,” the mom of three wrote on Instagram on December 15, referring to Mason and Reign’s December 14 birthday.

“I could not have imagined anything better for my sons; I am so blessed and grateful for these two boys and everything they bring to my life.”

Kardashian flaunted an elaborate gingerbread house that her mother, Kris Jenner, had given her earlier in December.

“Thank you mommy @krisjenner,” the wellness guru wrote alongside a photo of the beautifully decorated treat, which included name tags for Barker, Kardashian, and all of their children, on Instagram.

The festive decorations, on the other hand, did not.

