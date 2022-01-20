With a Cozy Outing, Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Appears to Confirm Romance

With a Cozy Outing, Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Seem to Confirm Their Romance

Austin Butler was photographed showing some light PDA with Kaia Gerber during a grocery run in Los Angeles, just a month after they were first seen hanging out together.

Is Austin Butler dating Kaia Gerber?

During a recent outing in Los Angeles, where Austin was photographed giving Kaia a sweet hug while the two went grocery shopping at Erewhon Market, the two appeared to be a little bit more than just friends.

The 30-year-old actor was seen carrying a brown paper bag in one hand and wrapping his other arm around the supermodel’s shoulder as they left the upscale supermarket.

While walking her dog, Kaia stayed close to him.

Austin wore a graphic T-shirt and blue joggers for the casual outing, while Kaia wore a “Gerber University” hoodie and Nike workout shorts.

Black sneakers and protective face coverings completed their ensembles.

Austin wore a navy bandanna around his face that appeared to be the same one he wore in December.

When he and Kaia, 20, were spotted leaving an early morning yoga class together, they were both 19 years old.

The sighting came one month after a source told E! News that the American Horror Story actress had ended her one-year relationship with Jacob Elordi, according to a source.

Austin and Kaia have remained friends since then.

The pair was photographed on February 22 loading their suitcases into a car before sharing a ride to Los Angeles International Airport.

While it appears that the two enjoy each other’s company, Kaia previously stated in an interview with i-D that she prefers not to publicize her love life, explaining, “You have to silence the outside world.”

The people in the relationship are the only ones who know anything about anything.

You have to make your own feelings even louder because the public is so loud.”

Austin, for one, has remained largely silent about his dating life, failing to address his 2020 breakup with Vanessa Hudgens, whom he dated for eight years, or the romance rumors surrounding Lily-Rose Depp, which surfaced in August after they were seen making out on the street in London.

So, what’s next for Austin and Kaia? We’ll have to wait and see.

