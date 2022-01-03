With a cryptic Instagram post, The Weeknd teases a new album.

With a cryptic Instagram post, The Weeknd teases his upcoming album.

The Weeknd is preparing to drop some new music.

The “Blinding Lights” singer posted a cryptic message on Instagram on Sunday, implying that a new album is on the way.

“Wake up at dawn tomorrow…,” the singer wrote alongside a photo of the sun shining in a lush, green yard.

The Weeknd shared a screenshot of a text exchange he had with La Mar Taylor, the co-founder of XO Records, on New Year’s Eve in which they discussed the album’s upcoming release, reportedly titled Dawn.

The singer appears to give the go-ahead to forego the traditional album release and instead drop the entire project so that he can “enjoy it with the people” in the brief exchange.

“Happy New Year! Everything is back to normal.”

“Music has the power to heal, and that feels more important than releasing another album,” he wrote in the text.

“Let’s just forget about it and have fun with the people…XO”

The Weeknd gave fans their first taste of the album in August when he released “Take My Breath,” a disco-infused track that seemed to usher in a new era for the singer.

The new album will be the first since 2020’s After Hours, which featured hits like “Save Your Tears,” “Heartless,” and “Blinding Lights.”

While no official release date has been set, The Weeknd told Complex in October that the album’s components were already finished.

“[The] only thing missing is a couple [of]key [narrative]characters,” the singer said at the time to the magazine.

“Some people who are dear to me, some people who inspired my life as a child, and some people who inspire me now,” he explained, adding, “More to come in the months ahead.”

