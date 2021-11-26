With a festive kiss photo, Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari get in the holiday spirit.

Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari are getting into the spirit of the season.

Spears is clearly enjoying the holiday season this year, especially since her 13-year conservatorship is coming to an end, and she posted a cute video and photo of herself kissing Asghari in front of the Christmas tree.

“That’s a quick kiss,” Asghari said after Spears posted three kiss emojis.

Spears made these posts after sharing a touching video in November.

17 expresses her gratitude to her fans for their support of the (hashtag)FreeBritney campaign.

The pop star praised the (hashtag)FreeBritney movement for raising awareness of her situation in her first Instagram video statement since a judge ordered the conservatorship to be terminated last Friday.

Britney Spears (@britneyspears) shared this.

“You guys rock,” the “Toxic” singer said of the (hashtag)FreeBritney movement.

“I couldn’t speak up or say anything for a long time because my voice had been muted and threatened…

In some ways, I believe you saved my life.

Spears’ conservatorship was established in 2008, with her father, Jamie Spears, taking control of her entire estate.

“I’ve been a conservator for the past 13 years.

“That’s a long time to be in a situation you don’t want to be in,” Spears continued in her video, which she described as a “teaser” for an upcoming tell-all with Oprah.

From having the keys to her car and owning an ATM card to “seeing cash for the first time” and “being able to be independent and feel like a woman,” the “Overprotected” artist explained that it’s the “little things” that make the biggest difference.

“You guys rock,” the “Toxic” singer said of the (hashtag)FreeBritney movement.

“To be honest, my voice had been muted and threatened for a long time, and I couldn’t speak up or say anything…

You guys may have saved my life in some ways, I believe.

In 2008, Spears’ conservatorship was established, and her father, Jamie Spears, was given complete control of her estate.

Spears wrote in her caption that her conservatorship was “demoralizing and degrading,” and that her family members, including her “churchgoing mother” Lynne Spears, “should all be in jail” for unmentioned “bad things” they did to her over the years.

“I’m used to keeping the peace in the home and…

Summary of Entertainment News from Infosurhoy.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https