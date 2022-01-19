With a few simple tips, I potty trained my toddler in FIVE days; it’s simple and anyone can do it.

With a few simple tips, I completely potty trained my toddler in FIVE days; it’s simple and anyone can do it.

WHILE WATCHING YOUR SMALL CHILD GROW IN INDEPENDENCE DAY BY DAY IS gratifying, dealing with the frustrations that come with potty training is not.

Most people take weeks, if not months, to potty train their children, but one mother claims her toddler was potty trained in five days with the help of a few tricks.

Anna Shields, a mother of one, posted her advice on TikTok, where it was viewed by over 1.2 million people.

Her first suggestion was to buy or borrow a book designed specifically for potty training toddlers.

Let’s Go to the Potty by Allison Jandu, which can be found on Amazon, was the one she had chosen.

”It’s incredible; he’s completely absorbed in it, and he’s grown accustomed to using a toilet.”

Get your child a small potty if possible, but a small seat will suffice.

A basket full of books in the toilet is another addition to the set-up.

This is due to the fact that potty training takes time, according to Anna.

”You have to be really patient and have something to entertain them with,” she explained as she showed her son a collection of books.

When it comes to teaching your children to go to the bathroom, some parents believe it is unnecessary to reward them with sweets.

However, having sweet treats in the house, according to this mother, is “probably the most important thing” about the journey.

”We have these Mandamp;Ms on the counter in a clear container so he can see them.”

Last but not least, Anna revealed that she is planning to purchase a step tool so that he can wash his hands, which he is very excited about.

‘Both of my toddlers were trained by the age of two and a half,’ one mother wrote.

”Those treats, as well as small prizes and a sticker chart, were extremely beneficial.”

”Parents: try treats such as small stickers or toys!”

”Starting kids with food incentives isn’t always the best idea!” someone observed.

”I tried everything for three weeks and my daughter refused to go.”

Another parent shared, ”She would hold it in and she was only three years old.’

