With a glamorous photo, Prince William and Kate wish everyone a Happy New Year.

Along with a glamorous photo, Prince William and Kate have posted a Happy New Year message.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 39, were photographed in the back of a car beaming with joy.

After spending Christmas in Norfolk, they are said to have visited Kate’s family in West Berkshire to celebrate.

They rang in the New Year with the Middletons ten years ago.

Kate’s 40th birthday is in January, so she has an exciting year ahead of her.

She usually spends her birthdays with her family in private, according to a royal expert, and it’s unlikely she’ll throw a lavish party this year.

Kate’s birthday on January 9 is expected to be “low-key,” according to royal author Duncan Larcombe.

“Kate and William are not the type to go away to celebrate on their own and leave the kids at home,” Duncan explained to OK!.

“I believe Kate’s birthday will be similar to Christmas in that it will be low-key and solely focused on the family.”

Meghan Markle celebrated her 40th birthday in August by releasing a glitzy comedy video with Hollywood actress Melissa McCarthy, in which she announced a new initiative called 4040.

“I’d be very surprised if she does announce anything,” Duncan said, adding that he doesn’t expect Kate to follow suit with a large campaign.

“She’s not likely to do it because, first and foremost, it’s not her style, and second, because of the obvious comparisons to Meghan and the awful continuation of one-upmanship that the palace is so keen to avoid.”