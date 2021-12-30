With a Gym Date, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Prove They’re “Swolemates”

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel hit the gym ahead of New Year’s Eve, just days after spending the holidays with their sons in Montana.

When you’re Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, you don’t need to get too dressed up for date night.

The stars demonstrated that their fitness routine keeps the romance alive by sharing a video of them working out side by side.

While working out at what appears to be a home gym, Justin and Jessica dressed casually in athletic wear and sneakers.

They’re true “Swolemates” who sweat it out together, according to the singer of “SexyBack.”

“See you in 2022,” the couple teased, implying that they might be offline for the rest of the year.

While we may not see Justin and Jessica again until 2021, the private couple has already blessed us with a sweet photo of their sons Silas, 6, and Phineas, 16 months.

Jessica captioned a photo of the family at their Montana home for Christmas, “Thankful for my Guys.”

“Have a wonderful Christmas!”

The Sinner actress admitted that she didn’t intend to keep her most recent pregnancy a secret, but the pandemic made it possible for them to remain anonymous.

She said on the Armchair Expert podcast over the summer, “It wasn’t like it was supposed to be a secret.”

“It was just COVID, and then my family and I moved to Montana and never left.”

Below are some more priceless Timberlake-Biel moments.

She captioned a heartwarming holiday photo, “Thankful for my Guys.”

“Have a wonderful Christmas!”

In April 2020, Jessica celebrated her “little man’s” birthday.

Silas, have a wonderful birthday!

On March 3, 2020, the Sinner actress celebrated her birthday with a special cake and her one and only boyfriend.

“Celebrating my birthday in style… that is, in pajamas,” she wrote on Instagram.

Justin improvised after I made him promise not to sing me Happy Birthday.

Sorry for not being able to hear me, but I’m still laughing.

Thank you for listening to me and throwing my kind of party, you wonderful human.

Also, thank you all for your birthday greetings.

“I’m in love.”

Jessica shared a sweet photo of Justin and their son Silas on Valentine’s Day 2020…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Prove They’re “Swolemates” With Gym Date

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake)