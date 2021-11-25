With a heartwarming Disney-style commercial, Chick-fil-A hoodwinks Macy’s Parade viewers.

With a heartwarming Disney-esque commercial, Chick-fil-A hoodwinks Macy’s Parade viewers.

When an adorable Disney-styled animated holiday commercial turned out to be a Chick-fil-a commercial, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade viewers were caught off guard.

An adorable 2-minute-long short film titled Stories of Evergreen Hills played as the dozens of balloons and floats made their way down West 77th Street and Central Park West to Macy’s flagship store in Herald Square Thursday morning.

Following Sam, the main character in Chick-fil-A’s 2019 and 2020 holiday short films, and her friend CeCe on a whimsical adventure at The Whoopsery after she accidentally breaks a Christmas ornament, the commercial has sparked a lot of buzz on social media.

Every kitchen mishap is turned into an extraordinary treat at The Whoopsery.

“We want to encourage people to see all the messy, not social media worthy, real-life experiences as opportunities to embrace all of it and not miss the wonderful moments we’re in with the people we love,” Ashley Callahan, senior director of integrated creative at Chick-fil-A, Inc., said in a press release.

We hope that this year’s film will encourage more people to find joy when things don’t go as planned, and to turn ‘whoops into wonderful,’ to borrow a phrase from our new favorite baker.”

The short film Stories of Evergreen Hills made its on-air debut during the Macy’s Parade before going on to air in movie theaters through Christmas Eve.

Many people were taken aback by the cute commercial, as they were not expecting it to be from Chick-fil-A. Scroll down to see what people had to say.

It’s the holiday season, which means it’s time to do something special.

Enjoy our newest holiday short film, and visit https:t.coYpYlW3wzsE for more unexpected delights.

One Macy’s Parade viewer described the experience as “the whiplash of watching a lavishly produced and disney-esque CG animated commercial being an advertisement for f-n chick-fil-a.”

It was a commercial for a CHICK FIL A?!

“That chick fil a one almost made me fall off my couch like what,” one person tweeted, while another added, “SAME My dad and I legit just looked at each other like ‘I’m sorry who.'”

For that Chick-fil-A commercial, they’d animate black people lmaooo

“I was emotionally invested in this really cute and heartwarming two-minute story and then it was for Chick fil A,” someone else joked.

“I’m so angry with myself.”

@ChickfilA’s (hashtag)Thanksgiving commercials are fantastic.

“OK, let’s talk about that Chick-fil-A commercial…

