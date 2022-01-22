With a hilarious ‘Hannah Montana’ clip, Miley Cyrus wishes Godmother Dolly Parton a happy birthday.

Miley Cyrus sends a hilarious ‘Hannah Montana’ clip to her godmother Dolly Parton on her birthday.

Dolly Parton’s 76th birthday was celebrated by Miley Cyrus, who shared a hilarious clip from her godmother’s appearance on Disney’s Hannah Montana.

Here’s what Miley Cyrus said in honor of Dolly Parton, as well as how fans are reacting.

Dolly Parton told Vanity Fair in November 2020 that she is proud of Miley Cyrus and has recognized her talent since she was a child.

“Well, I was so proud of her when Hannah Montana came on the air and little Miley Cyrus, my little goddaughter, was the star of it,” the country music star said.

“I thought she was incredible.

I thought to myself, “What a great little comedian she is, what a great little actress she is, and of course, what a great singer she is.”

“However, she was absolutely perfect in that spot.”

Her goddaughter persuaded Disney to cast her in the popular children’s show, according to the “9 to 5” singer.

“And she told them that she said, ‘I want my Aunt Dolly on here’ – she refers to me as Aunt Dolly – and she said, ‘I want her on the show,'” Parton explained.

“So they cast me in the show, and we had a blast working together.”

I was on a couple of occasions.”

Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) shared a post.

January 1st,

Cyrus, 19, shared a photo on Instagram to commemorate her godmother’s 76th birthday.

She shared a clip from one of Parton’s Hannah Montana appearances, in which she plays Cyrus’ character’s Aunt Dolly.

When the phone rings in the video, Cyrus and Parton are sitting on a couch together.

“I think your hair is ringing, Aunt Dolly,” Cyrus says.

“Well honey, when your pants are as tight as mine, you gotta have somewhere to put your phone!” Parton says, whipping a cell phone from her signature blonde hair.

Cyrus captioned the video, “One of many invaluable lessons learned from @dollyparton.”

“Aunt Dolly, have a wonderful birthday!”

Fans are gushing over Cyrus’ birthday tribute to the country music star, and they’re sharing their thoughts in the post’s comments section.

“Yess 2 icons,” wrote one fan, while another added, “I love u both so much.”

“And now, you look like Dolly,” a fan wrote in response to the stars’ resemblance.

Hannah Montana introduced another fan to Dolly Parton, according to another fan.

“By far my favorite episode…”

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.