With a MASSIVE Christmas gift pile that fills her entire living room, a woman completely divides opinion.

THE PERFECT PRESENT at Christmas is impossible to find.

What if there were a hundred gifts?

Areonna, 18, posted a video of her massive gift-filled front room, which was covered in red, gold, and black patterned paper.

The Tiktok, which has 215k views, drew a lot of attention.

“Why is everyone putting this woman down?” one wondered.

Some people objected to the excessive consumption, calling it “over the top.”

Another person wrote, “The focus of Christmas shouldn’t be on all gifts, but on family and spending time together.”

“Wonder if kids know the REAL meaning,” one person wrote, while another agreed that it’s “not the meaning of Christmas.”

On Christmas Day, many people said they focus on different things, with one saying, “I prefer PRESENCE over PRESENTS.”

“It’s not what’s under the tree, it’s what’s around your table…merry Christmas,” said another.

“WHAT IS THE PURPOSE OF SHOWING ALL OF THESE PRESENTS???? WHY????” one asked, perplexed.

“Why not? It’s nobody’s business telling her how to spend her Christmas and how many things she should buy,” one commenter said, reminding others to mind their own business.

“I only have one present, but I’m still happy,” a frugal commenter said.

“Your an amazing momma and human! So happy you can do this!” a supportive viewer wrote. “I only wish I could get my stepson just this one more gift I had in mind.”

“Have a wonderful holiday!”

While one commenter explained that if she has a large family, she could be storing everyone’s gifts from everyone for the big day, as the commenter’s father’s house did this and was always full of presents on the big day.

“Your tree is like uhhh you forgot about me back here haha,” one observant observer joked.

