With a moving tribute, Hilary Swank mourns the death of her father Stephen.

On New Year’s Eve 2021, Hilary Swank revealed that her father, Stephen Michael Swank, had died months before.

Read her heartfelt eulogy for her late father.

Hilary Swank is kicking off 2022 while recovering from a devastating loss.

Her father, Stephen Michael Swank, died in October, the 47-year-old Oscar winner revealed on New Year’s Eve.

He was 73 years old when he died.

Hilary wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie with her father, “This past year was a big one for me and I know for so many of us.”

“I’ve been away from my phone and social media for a few months due to a devastating personal loss.

My Dear Father crossed over to the other side in October.”

“I had a rather unique relationship with him because after a lung transplant seven years ago, I was his sole caretaker,” the Million Dollar Baby actress continued.

During this time, I grew extremely close to him, strengthening our bond and savoring every moment we shared.

He’ll always be one of my favorite people, and I miss him every day.”

Stephen, an Iowa native who served in the Air Force and Air National Guard, died in October, according to his obituary.

He died on January 1 in a Los Angeles hospital “surrounded by love from his son, Dan Swank, and his daughter, Hilary Swank.” He is also survived by his ex-wife and Hilary’s mother, Judy Swank, as well as five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

“After retiring, he returned to Maloy, Iowa, near his hometown, where he lived for several years before moving to Pacific Palisades, California, to live with his daughter for health reasons,” according to the obituary.

“Until his death, he lived happily with her, enjoying many holidays and visits from friends, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, as well as family.”

“But in this physical loss, as devastating as it is, I was awakened to the truest sense of living again,” Hilary wrote in a tribute to her father.

It gave me a better understanding of the circle of life, where we come from and where we return to, and it helped me reconnect with my true self.

It aided me in forgiving and moving past the things that held me back, in whatever form that took on any given day.

As well as always being deeply connected to the Ultimate Source and, as a result, to my father.”

“I’m hoping this is the last year…

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Hilary Swank Mourns Death of Her Father Stephen With Moving Tribute