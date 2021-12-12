With a new Easter Egg, the official Spider-Man Twitter account trolls Marvel fans.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally in theaters this week, after an entire year of fan speculation.

There have been rumors about the casting since the film began production, and fans have been waiting for any clues.

Alfred Molina will reprise his role as Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx will reprise his role as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Willem Dafoe will reprise his role as Green Goblin from Spider-Man 2.

Any other past Spider-Man stars, on the other hand, will remain a mystery.

Apparently, the cast and crew of the film enjoy teasing the audience.

This week, the official Spider-Man Twitter account teased fans with an “easter egg.”

“It’s amazing no one has noticed this yet.”

@SpiderManMovie tweeted: “Zoom in at your own risk! (hashtag)SpiderManNoWayHome.”

If you zoom in on the photo, you’ll see some hidden text that says, “Hope you’re having a good day.” We were until you duped us, Sony!

I’m surprised no one has noticed this yet.

(hashtag)SpiderManNoWayHomepic.twitter.comIoB9qV9z3A

For the first time in Spider-Man’s cinematic history, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a superhero in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

When he asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for assistance, the stakes rise even higher, forcing him to discover what it means to be Spider-Man.

In addition to Zendaya as MJ and Tom Holland as the titular Spider-Man, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, JB Smoove as Julius Dell, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, and Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson will all return in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Tom Holland discussed having great actors like Alfonso Cuarón and Jamie Foxx return to the franchise in a conversation with Total Film.

“In the morning, everyone puts their trousers on the same way,” Holland explained.

“Having those guys come in was interesting because…I’m talking about Alfred and Jamie and those guys, and they have a certain ownership over Spider-Man in their own way.”

“Seeing Alfred walk in and having to adjust and change my behavior…

