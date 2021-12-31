With a New Poem, Amanda Gorman Welcomes the Year 2022

With a new poem posted on Instagram, Amanda Gorman bids farewell to the challenges of 2021 and welcomes a “new day.”

As the year comes to a close on New Year’s Eve, the world prepares for 2022.

The poem, titled “New Day’s Lyric,” speaks of coming promise, hope, and unity, especially after the difficulties that have left many “withered,” “torn,” or “battered.” “May this be the day We come together,” it reads.

The poem is accompanied by a video of Gorman reciting the poem aloud with the same poise, passion, and command she displayed during President Joe Biden’s inauguration when she recited “The Hill We Climb.”

The new work also caps off a transformative year for the 23-year-old literary sensation, who was named National Youth Poet Laureate for the first time.

Gorman made history as the first poet to perform at the Super Bowl, reading “Chorus of the Captains” before the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

She was also named to Time magazine’s Time100 list, and she co-hosted the Met Gala in 2021 with Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, and Naomi Osaka.

“She is handling fame exceedingly well, better than most people could,” Good Morning America host Robin Roberts told ET earlier this year. “But we have to remember she put in the work,” Roberts said.

“She had things she was doing before we met her, the majority of us on January 20, and she has this mentor, Oprah Winfrey, who is kind of shepherding you and showing you things, and the fact that Amanda wants to be mentored and mentor young poets who are coming up.”

“I asked her, are you gonna be brave enough in 2036,” Roberts said, revealing what Gorman told her about her presidential ambitions. “She didn’t even bat an eye,” she said.

“She knows she’ll run for president at that time.”

