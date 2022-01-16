With a new song, Nikki Glaser pays tribute to ‘The World’s Friend’ Bob Saget.

Nikki Glaser performed a song in honor of her friend Bob Saget.

The comedian revealed that she wrote a song in tribute to the Full House star, who died in January at the age of 65.

“This is a song about Bob Saget, the world’s friend.

“Last week, I was recording a bunch of songs that my friend @mattpondpa wrote for me,” the 37-year-old wrote in the Instagram post, which also included the cover art for the single.

“It was just for fun and to see if I could do it, and I had no intention of releasing anything because I’m so new to this, but then Monday came along, and this song materialized, and I’m proud of it.”

I’ve included a Spotify link in my bio.

Thank you to @mattpondpa, @anyamarina, @hansenmusic, and @nativesoundrecordings for making it possible.”

Nikki Glaser

“The king of fatherhood,” says the narrator.

Someone you can put your faith in.

When I was at my lowest.

In a snippet of the guitar-led ballad she shared on Instagram, she sings, “You brought me up.”

Glaser also told the Los Angeles Times about her final moments with Saget in a blurb.

The comedian wrote that the America’s Funniest Home Videos host invited her out to dinner with him and his in-laws after her set in Milwaukee in October.

Glaser admitted that she tried to decline the invitation because she had a few people with her in town, but Saget gladly invited her entire group out for the meal.

“I arrived with a group of four people, two of whom I had only met the night before.”

“I can’t tell you how unusual it is for a celebrity to allow you to bring people you don’t even know to a dinner with their family,” she wrote in the tribute piece.

“Bob was completely unconcerned.”

He paid them the same attention he paid me, and to my relief, he was the same Bob around his in-laws as he was around anyone else.

“That night, we were all family,” he said.

Nikki Glaser

Saget’s former co-stars and famous friends have paid tribute to him on social media since his death was announced.

