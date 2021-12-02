With a new spin-off special, Zoey’s incredible playlist reaches new heights.

With a new spin-off special, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist reaches new heights.

The Roku Channel’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas resurrects the beloved NBC series.

Jane Levy and Skylar Astin, two of the show’s stars, speak with E! below.

More Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is all we want for Christmas!

Following a shocking season two twist, NBC cancelled the fan favorite series before viewers could find out why Max (Skylar Astin) suddenly possessed the same abilities as best friend turned girlfriend Zoey (Jane Levy), as well as what her late father (Peter Gallagher) had to do with it.

However, thanks to a spin-off special called Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, a full-length Roku Channel holiday film that premiered today, Dec.

Fans will, for the first time, receive some answers.

“I believe Max has a unique approach to his understanding of music and his initial understanding of power,” Astin told E! News exclusively in November.

31.

“I think it’s something he’s always wanted to balance out his relationship with Zoey, and when he gets what he wants, it’s a field day, a picnic, but he doesn’t realize his responsibility within it.”

“I don’t think he realizes that in order to truly support her—and to truly support her within her special ability—he has to understand the gravity and depth of it,” Astin continued.

That, I believe, has caught him off guard.”

In terms of pleasant surprises, the cast of Zoey’s was ecstatic to learn that their beloved musical series would be given a second (or third?) chance thanks to Roku.

“I know a holiday movie was brought up to kind of transition us to their streaming service [Peacock] when Lionsgate and the producers were trying to figure out a way to make it work on our old network,” Astin explained.

“It was something that was completely born after the cancellation, but as we were shopping it around to see if it could work as a third season or how we could continue with these characters, the holiday movie idea came up again, and Roku got really excited about it.”

After the “shock” of not being renewed for a third season, lead actor Levy, who plays the titular Zoey, admitted that landing the Christmas special was “very surprising” news.

“A lot of different information was presented in a very…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

With a new spin-off special, Zoey’s extraordinary playlist reaches new heights.

src=”https://player.theplatform.com/p/BdHJDC/pdk6PocStable/select/media/oFIgchHMo7z4?form=html” wpcc-iframe <p>[wpcc-script async charset="utf-8"> wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Hits a High Note With New Spin-Off Special