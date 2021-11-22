With a PDA outing, Julianne Hough and model Charlie Wilson fuel romance rumors.

With a PDA outing, Julianne Hough and model Charlie Wilson spark romance rumors.

Julianne Hough, a former contestant on Dancing With the Stars, and model Charlie Wilson appeared to share a kiss while out in Los Angeles on Nov.

(19.)

To see the photo, continue reading.

Is Julianne Hough about to embark on a new relationship?

On Friday, November 10, the Dancing With the Stars alum was spotted in Los Angeles with a man identified as model Charlie Wilson.

the nineteenth

Hough and Wilson wrapped their arms around each other and appeared to kiss while grabbing green juice and a bite to eat at a nearby restaurant.

For the event, the KINRGY founder wore a fuzzy brown jacket over a gray sports bra and sweatpants, as well as some cozy slippers.

Wilson, meanwhile, wore a casual outfit consisting of a green T-shirt, copper pants, striped socks, and white sneakers.

Hough filed for divorce from Brooks Laich a year ago, and the sighting occurs about a year later.

In May 2020, nearly three years after they tied the knot, the Grease Live! alum and the retired hockey pro announced their separation.

While there were signs of reconciliation at first, they filed for divorce in November of that year, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation.

“She decided that she wants too much freedom at this point in her life to be married,” a source close to Hough told E! News at the time.

“She couldn’t commit to moving forward, which was unfair to Brooks.

He wishes to start a family and move on with his life.

They don’t seem to be on the same page.

She adores him and desperately wants things to work out, but she always ends up in the same place: realizing she doesn’t want to be married at this point in her life.”

Laich has been dating Katrn Tanja Davsdóttir since then.

In August, the former NHL player and the CrossFit athlete announced their relationship on Instagram.

E! News has reached out to Hough and Wilson’s representatives for comment, but has not received a response.

The photos of Hough and Wilson were first published on Page Six.

With a PDA outing, Julianne Hough and model Charlie Wilson spark romance rumors.

[wpcc-script async charset="utf-8">

Julianne Hough and Model Charlie Wilson Spark Romance Rumors With PDA Outing