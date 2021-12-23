Kourtney Kardashian Kicks Off Christmas Festivities with a “Romantic” Photo Shoot

Kourtney Kardashian Starts Christmas Celebrations with a “Romantic” Photo Shoot

Kourtney Kardashian Kicks Off Christmas Celebrations with a “Romantic” Photo Shoot

With a glamorous photo shoot, Kourtney Kardashian is getting into the holiday spirit.

She strikes a striking pose in red heels and a gleaming green ensemble.

A sprig of mistletoe is all that’s needed.

Kourtney Kardashian is getting into the holiday spirit, posing in the first of many festive ensembles this season.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posed for an artsy photoshoot in front of her Christmas trees on Wednesday, December 12 in a green minidress with furry trim.

number twenty-two

“Pics of my romantic Christmas decorations,” she captioned the photos, which showed her red lips puckering up for the camera.

You’ll find all of the photos in this folder.

Kourtney completed her look with fishnets and red platform heels.

“Halloween Queen and now officially Christmas Queen,” Tracy Romulus said, adding that she is the “Owner of all holidays.”

She captioned two glam outtakes with pal Veronique Vicari Barnes with the phrase “elves on the shelves,” referring to one of her favorite Christmas traditions with her kids.

The reality star and her fiancé Travis Barker, as well as her son Reign Disick, 7, and his son Landon Barker, 18, have already taken a trip to Disneyland to celebrate the winter season.

“The happiest place on earth, in the rain at Christmas time,” wrote the mother of three.

It’s unclear how the couple plans to spend Christmas with their blended families, but Landon recently told E! News that he intends to “celebrate with the family, give back, be thankful, and have a great Christmas,” adding, “We will always open each other’s presents Christmas morning and then go have dinner…

That’s pretty much how it’s always been done, but we’ve adopted it.”

He stated that choosing fashion items to give as gifts to his loved ones is something he enjoys.

He admitted, “I enjoy choosing gifts as well.”

“It’s one of my favorite pastimes,” says the author.

“I think I’m dressed decently.”

“I like to think I can mix and match and figure out someone’s style and then give them something dope,” Landon said.

Kourtney hasn’t shared her holiday plans, but she did share one way she’ll keep Travis close as she travels…

Infosurhoy’s most recent updates

With a “romantic” photo shoot, Kourtney Kardashian kicks off the holiday season.

[wpcc-script async charset="utf-8">

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]