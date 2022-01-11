With a steamy bathtub photo, Ricky Martin teases new music.

Ricky Martin certainly has a swoon-worthy way of disseminating information.

With a steamy bathtub photo, the 50-year-old Latin superstar teased the release of new music.

Martin, who is shirtless in the photo, is seen peering over the edge of the tub, looking off to the side.

“A new song, a new video, and new moments have arrived.

“(hashtag)soon,” the “La Mordidita” singer captioned the Monday post.

As fans expressed their excitement about the new tunes on the way, the comments section was flooded with fire emojis, as well as heart and raised hands emojis.

Martin’s last single with Paloma Mami, “Qué Rico Fuera,” was released in June of last year.

Play, his upcoming EP, features the song as the first single.

In April of 2021, he also released “Canción Bonita,” a collaborative effort with Carlos Vives.

Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) shared a post on his Instagram account.

Martin released the first of his two EPs, Pausa, in 2020.

ET spoke with the artist ahead of the album’s release, and he discussed making music and staying busy in the face of the pandemic.

He revealed that his husband, Jwan Yosef, assisted him with the first EP’s creative aspects.

“My new album cover was photographed by my husband,” he explained.

“My assistant, who is quarantining with us, has suddenly transformed into a set decorator and a lighting expert.”

I suppose we’ll have to reinvent ourselves!”

Valentino and Matteo, his twins, also weighed in on their famous father’s music.

“They’re picky and music is their thing.”

They don’t have any filters when I bring something home that they don’t like.

“They tell you,” Martin joked, adding that when they like something, they will also express it.

“In particular, this new single… One of the twins heard it and said, ‘Nice.’

Of course.

This appeals to me.’

“It’s pure, honest, and genuine, and they come up with ideas, which I take away.”

He added, “It’s good.”

While Pausa, which won a Latin GRAMMY and was nominated for a Grammy, had a more “chill, relaxing” set of songs, Play had more dance and party songs, according to him.

In the video below, you can hear more of what he had to say.

