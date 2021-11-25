With a steamy makeout session, Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell warm up Cabo.

With a steamy makeout session, Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell heat up Cabo.

Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell sparked reconciliation rumors after they were seen kissing on the beach in Mexico during their vacation.

Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell appear to be back on track!

The Ted Lasso co-stars have rekindled their relationship four months after an insider told E! News they were “no longer romantic.”

For example, during a recent trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, they had a steamy makeout session.

On November 1st,

While taking a stroll on the beach on August 22, the couple was spotted exchanging PDA.

Jason, 46, encircled Keeley, 35, with his arm before leaning in for a kiss at one point.

Jason wore a Three KC T-shirt and bright board shorts for the occasion, in true Ted Lasso fashion.

Meanwhile, Keeley was spotted in a neon pink bikini soaking up the rays.

Jason met Keeley for the first time on the set of his 2014 film Horrible Bosses 2, in which she played a supporting role.

Before things got romantic, the two had been “longtime friends,” according to a source.

Jason ended his engagement to Olivia Wilde, with whom he shares son Otis, 7, and daughter Daisy, 5, in February, three months after it was confirmed that they had broken up.

Jason and Keeley’s romance, on the other hand, appeared to be over by July.

“It was definitely never a serious thing,” a source told E! News at the time.

GQ published an interview with Jason in the same month, in which he discussed his breakup with Olivia.

“In a year, I’ll have a better understanding of why, and an even better one in two, and an even better one in five,” he told the magazine, “and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”

The Saturday Night Live alum went on to say that he’s been focusing on improving himself and looking inwards.

“That’s an experience from which you either learn or make excuses,” he said.

“You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but you also try to learn something from it that isn’t immediately obvious.”



