With a sweet kissing photo, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra put an end to split rumors.

With a snap of a sweet kiss posted to his Instagram, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra put an end to rumors of their split.

This came after Priyanka was roasted by Nick on the Netflix comedy special “Jonas Brothers Family Roast,” which premiered on Tuesday.

The couple was cozying up next to each other on a couch in the Thanksgiving photo.

Priyanka, 39, was leaning in to kiss Nick, 29, from behind, her arms wrapped around his shoulders.

Nick was dressed in a brown leather jacket and black pants, while Priyanka was dressed in a glamorous yet comfortable golden shimmery sweater dress.

“Happy Thanksgiving everyone! Grateful for you,” the Jonas Brothers captioned the photo, tagging Priyanka Chopra in the process.

Apparently, the PDA post was enough to quell rumors and assuage fans’ fears that the couple had broken up.

“About time you put a stop to the rumors y’all were over,” one wrote.

“Haters are dying rn,” another wrote, while a third added, “You crushed the rumor, Nick.”

“That’s the end of the separation rumors,” said a fourth.

On Tuesday, Netflix released the comedy special “Jonas Brothers Family Roast,” in which Priyanka joked that if Chris Hemsworth became available, she’d consider ditching her husband for him.

During her stand-up performance in Netflix’s Jonas Brothers Family Roast, the 39-year-old actress joked about her divorce, just as fans were expecting her and Nick to call it quits.

The actress went on to slam rumors that their relationship is a publicity stunt and joke about the state of their marriage after poking fun at her and Nick’s 10-year age difference.

“I wouldn’t want to be married to anyone else, guys, I’m serious,” she said in front of her husband, his brothers, and the rest of the audience.

“Unless, of course, Chris Hemsworth suddenly became single,” Priyanka joked.

It’s possible that something will change.”

The 38-year-old Thor actor and his wife Elsa Pataky have three children: India, nine, and twins Sasha and Tristan, seven.

Later, Priyanka attempted to make a similar sweet statement about being with Nick, but instead said: “I wouldn’t want to babysit, I mean, be married to anyone else.”

Priyanka shocked fans when she removed Nick’s surname from her Instagram profile earlier this month.

Her bio now simply reads, “Priyanka.”

She took a similar step on Twitter, where her bio now only contains her first name in bold letters.

Fans are left to speculate because the actor has not explained his decision.

There were a lot of worried fans on Twitter…

