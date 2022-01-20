With a video of her fangirling over One Direction, Judd Apatow puts his daughter Maude on blast.

With a video of her fangirling over One Direction, Judd Apatow exposes his daughter Maude.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, director Judd Apatow and Jimmy Fallon conspired to make Maude Apatow, star of the film Euphoria, cringe.

Watch her reaction in the video below.

Maude Apatow and One Direction have a long history together.

On Tuesday, January 15th,

The Euphoria star, 24, sat down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show to talk about the show’s second season and was instead surprised by footage of her as a teen crying over the boy band.

Director Judd Apatow, her dear old father, was the sender of the adorablely embarrassing clips.

“I did interview One Direction when I was 14,” Maude explained, referring to the footage taken just before she interviewed the group for a Teen Vogue article in 2012.

“When I was 13 or 14, I had a popular Twitter page.”

They asked me to interview One Direction on their first trip to America because I decided I wanted to be a child journalist.”

The clip showed Maude excitedly screaming before letting out a loud dinosaur noise as she prepared to speak with the group, describing the interview as “the scariest thing I’ve ever done.”

Maude appeared to cringe after watching the video because of her adolescent antics.

She screamed, “I couldn’t even say words!”

“They were not going to come out!” exclaimed the narrator.

Maude didn’t seem convinced when asked if the interview went well.

“To be honest, I’m not sure if I did such a good job,” she admitted.

“It couldn’t possibly be good.”

As if the first clip wasn’t enough to confirm Maude’s status as a true 1D fan, her father sent over another video of her from a concert.

Maude is seen on the floor of an elevator, covering her face with her hands as she sobs after the concert, in the video, which also features her mother, Leslie Mann, and sister, Iris Apatow.

“What? You’re fine,” Iris says as she stands there watching her older sister cry.

Maude wrote about how she first discovered One Direction and her experience speaking with the group in a 2012 interview.

“I discovered their music on YouTube before any of my friends,” she wrote, “and am not happy that everyone at my school is now in love with them as well.”

“I liked it better when I was their sole supporter.”

Judd Apatow Puts Daughter Maude on Blast With Video of Her Fangirling Over One Direction