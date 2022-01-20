With Amazon and Dunelm bargains, savvy woman transforms her kitchen from drab to fab, saving £1.3k.

With Amazon and Dunelm bargains, a savvy woman transforms her kitchen from drab to fab and saves £1.3k.

EVEN THOUGH WE SPEND A LOT OF TIME IN THE KITCHEN, IT SEEMS LIKE WE’RE ALWAYS UPDATING OUR HOMES TO KEEP UP WITH CURRENT TRENDS.

Because, unless you want to replace the cabinets or refinish the floors, it’s difficult to make a significant difference to the overall appearance… or so we thought.

Jodie Worboys, 28, a frugal DIY enthusiast, told Latest Deals how she used Amazon and Dunelem bargains to give hers a completely new look.

And, despite her expectations that the project would cost around £1,500, Jodie was able to complete it for only £147.

“I follow DIY pages on Facebook and I’m always saving posts of anything I like,” she explained.

“I got so sick of my kitchen during Covid that my fiancé and I decided to completely redo it!”

Jodie and her fiance had white wooden cabinets and fake dark grey marble flooring before deciding to do it themselves.

To begin, the Buckinghamshire DIYers sanded the cabinets and primed them.

After this had dried, the couple applied two coats of dark grey Homebase paint and replaced the handles with rose gold ones they’d purchased for £26.99 on Amazon.

Jodie then set about laying her new Dunelm vinyl floor tiles, which she had purchased for £10 per pack.

“The flooring was also super easy: we ripped up the old floor, cleaned and swept the concrete below, and applied two coats of a good floor primer again,” Jodie explained.

“The tiles are ready to stick, but we used an adhesive spray to make them stick even better!”

“After that, we just matched the patterns on the floor and cut out around the edges with a Stanley knife, then sealed the edges once they were dry.”

Finally, the couple spent £20 on new fake plants and breakfast bar stools from Bandamp;Q.

“It cost £147 in total, so cheap and cheerful,” Jodie said, “whereas if I had it done professionally, I would guess it would cost around £1,500 minimum.”

“A fantastic kitchen required three days of hard work.”

“It’s great to save money: we always do our own DIY projects around the house, and it’s even better when you know you did everything yourself!”

“One of my main pieces of advice for people is to always trust the process.”

“Whenever I start one of these DIY projects, that’s what I say to my fiancé!”

