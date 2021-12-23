With an Adorable Christmas Card, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Introduce Their Daughter Lili.

With an adorable Christmas card, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal their daughter Lili.

On Thursday, December 23, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry unveiled their baby girl in their first Christmas card as a family of four.

Team Rubicon, a veteran-led organization, shared a photo of the couple and their two children, Archie, two, and Lilibet, six months, on Instagram.

“We’re grateful to Archewell Foundation and Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their support of our efforts to welcome Afghan families to the United States,” the charity said on Twitter, linking to their website.

“This generous donation will assist families in relocating to new communities.”

On June 4, the duke and duchess welcomed their second child into the world.

Lili is seen giggling as Meghan lifts her up and looks at her lovingly in the 2021 card, which was taken by Alexi Lubomirski at their Santa Barbara, California, home.

The card reads, “Happy Holidays.”

“In the year 2021, we welcomed Lilibet, our daughter, into the world.

Archie and Lili gave us a “Mama” and “Papa,” and Lili gave us a family.

We’ve made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families, from those being relocated from Afghanistan to American families in need of paid parental leave, as we look ahead to 2022.”

At two days old, the couple welcomed their son into the world.

On the way to the press, the baby, swaddled in a white blanket and matching hat, met his first royal family member by accident.

“We just happened to run into [Prince Philip] as we were walking by,” the Suits alum explained at the time.

“Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks,” the former actress went on to say, adding that her son was “changing every single day.”

We’re really just keeping an eye on how the transition goes over the next month.”

Archie’s hair was “reddish” three months later, according to a source who spoke exclusively to Us Weekly.

In August 2019, the insider added, “He is the sweetest little baby and really captures the hearts of everyone who meets him.”

The following year, the couple revealed that they had miscarried while trying to start a family.

“Losing a child entails bearing an almost unbearable grief, which is felt by.

