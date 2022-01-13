With Ashley Graham’s go-to bra brand, you can channel her sleek style.

Could Ashley Graham get any cuter? She was already a total trailblazer and fashion icon before giving birth to her son Isaac, but she seriously became even cuter.

From her confidence to her career to her mom superpowers to her stylish wardrobe, she is a goal in every way!

Graham recently appeared in Vogue’s new 7 Days, 7 Looks series, providing us with a fresh dose of style inspiration.

She took fans through a week’s worth of outfits, but we were so enamored with Monday’s that we were hesitant to move on to Tuesday.

We knew we needed a bra like hers right away!

Graham wore the Le Mystere Sexy Mama Nursing Bra peeking out from beneath a partially-buttoned Khaite cardigan in the video, and you can get the exact bra here if you’re a new mama as well.

If you’re not currently pumping or breastfeeding, the Lace Perfection T-Shirt Bra from the brand will give you the same black lace effect as the supermodel’s look — which she said she would wear even if she wasn’t a mom!

This Le Mystere bra is a stunning way to dress up your everyday casual outfits or to wear as part of a more revealing night-out look.

Its comfort will have you reaching for it before any other bra in your closet, even if it’s completely hidden under a tee.

Even bra haters will love its hybrid memory foam cups, and the fully adjustable shoulder straps will help you find the perfect fit.

At Amazon, you can get the Le Mystere Lace Perfection T-Shirt Bra for just (dollar)22! Please note that prices are correct as of January 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

We love this bra because it has subtle padding at the bottom of each cup that provides a natural lift that’s tailored to each individual.

