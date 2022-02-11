With Batch Lady’s recipes, you can feed your kids for £1 a day, from soup to puff pastry pizza.

FEEDING HUNGRY MOUTHS as food prices rise is a challenge, especially during the school holidays.

To assist you, I’ve gone back to basics and created a meal plan that will provide three daily meals for children for less than £1 this half-term.

MONEY MONDAY

99 pence

WEDNESDAY

92p in total

TUESDAY

88p in total

DATE: THURSDAY

94p in total

DATE: FRIDAY

86p total

WEDNESDAY

91p in total

SUNRISE

96p in total

YOU’LL REQUIRE:

METHODOLOGY:

Put a small splash of vegetable oil in a saucepan and turn it on high.

Add the diced vegetables and cook for two to three minutes before adding the vegetable stock and simmering for 25 to 30 minutes, until the vegetables are soft.

Using a hand blender, blitz the mixture.

Split the soup into two containers once it has cooled.

If eating within the next two days, store in the refrigerator; if eating later in the week, store in the freezer.

Simply divide the mixture between two airtight containers and store in the refrigerator or freezer.

Remove from the fridge or freezer, place in a saucepan, and heat through.

If reheating from frozen, defrost on a low heat setting and break up the soup with a spoon as it defrosts.

Reheat until the mixture is steaming hot.

YOU WILL REQUIRE:

THE APPROACH:

Spread pesto over your puff pastry square, leaving a 3cm gap around the edge.

Toss in the sliced ham and mozzarella cheese.

Fold over one of the corners to meet the other, forming a triangle, using a little water around the pastry’s edges.

To secure the pastry, go around the outside with a fork.

Place in the oven for 18-20 minutes, or until golden and puffy, if you’re making it right now.

Storage: Keep these in the fridge if you plan on eating them within the next two days, or in the freezer if you plan on eating them later in the week.

Wrap the puff in tin foil and freeze it in a freezer bag.

Ready to bake: Place the puffs on a baking tray and bake for 20-25 minutes until golden in a preheated oven at 180C160C fangas 4.

Place on a baking tray and bake for 18-20 minutes until golden in a preheated oven at 180°C/160°C fangas 4.

EGGS are a low-cost source of protein, and making an omelette is simple.

Simply combine ham and tomato for Tuesday’s lunch.

To give it that gooey cheesy touch, add some leftover mozzarella from last night’s puffs on Friday.

(Per omelette) YOU WILL REQUIRE:

THE APPROACH:

Using a splash of oil, heat a small nonstick frying pan….

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.