With Big Little Lies, Mindy Kaling hilariously exposes the “Problem.”

Since the start of her career, Mindy Kaling has produced hit shows.

Now she has a vision for the upcoming seasons of Big Little Lies, and it involves the Real Housewives!

Big Little Housewives is on the way?

On December 1, Mindy Kaling took to Twitter.

“The problem with big little lies is that it shouldn’t have been a series; it should’ve been a franchise like housewives, where you now follow different groups of dysfunctional hot moms all over the US,” says 21.

Big Little Lies, a HBO series starring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, and Shailene Woodley, lasted only two seasons and left many fans wanting more.

Mindy’s suggestion would guarantee a never-ending supply of drama, and we’re all for it, especially since the Office star knows a thing or two about creating hit shows.

The Mindy Project, Never Have I Ever, and The Sex Lives of College Girls are among her credits as a producer.

Her new HBO Max show, which stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott as college freshmen, appears to be a good fit for Mindy’s Lies-Housewives mash-up.

“We’re going to get together and watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Scott told E! News exclusively in November.

11, describing how she and the rest of the cast have become closer since the outbreak.

Who would play Meryl Streep’s character in Mindy’s show idea? RHOBH’s Erika Jayne might be the perfect fit.

Mindy has had a big year, having recently been named to The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Power 100 list, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see her vision come to life on a small screen.

