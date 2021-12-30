With blockbuster Puma deals, model looks, and ‘dynasty-building’ romances, David Beckham’s kids are poised for ‘world dominance.’

With blockbuster Puma deals, model looks, and ‘dynasty-building’ romances, David Beckham’s children are poised for ‘world dominance.’

According to an expert, the children of David and Victoria Beckham are leading the family brand to “world dominance.”

Romeo, the couple’s second eldest son, recently signed a £1.2 million contract with Puma, while Brooklyn, the couple’s first child, recently signed a million-pound deal with British fashion retailer Superdry.

Romeo, 19, aspires to be a top footballer like his former England captain father, while Brooklyn, 22, is showcasing his culinary skills on a new YouTube channel.

Cruz, 16, wants to follow in his mother’s footsteps in the pop charts, and when their 10-year-old daughter Harper is old enough to model, there will be a bidding war for her signature.

According to popular culture expert Nick Ede, however, this is only the beginning.

“This is just the start of something for the Beckham children, because when they get to their mid-twenties they could be even bigger,” Nick, who has been assisting celebrities with their public image for two decades, tells The Sun.

“The Beckham family is remarkably united, and they have fused even more in recent years.

“Victoria posts photos of David roasting chestnuts by the fire with his children, reinforcing the image of a strong daily unit that people and brands buy into,” says Victoria.

“With the arrival of the younger generation, I believe we will see them continue to dominate the world for many years to come.”

We’ll look at why David and Victoria can rely on generation Becks in this article.

At first glance, it appeared that David’s firstborn would follow in his studded bootsteps and grace football stadiums.

Brooklyn, on the other hand, was cut from Arsenal’s academy at the age of 15 and turned to photography instead.

He’s changed careers after interning with Rankin, shooting for Burberry, and publishing his own book of photographs.

Brooklyn recently debuted his own cooking show, Cookin’ With Brooklyn, on Instagram, where he has a following of 13 million people.

“We thought Brooklyn was going to be a major photographer, working with Rankin,” Nick explains, “but now all of a sudden he has this high-end cooking show that will be extremely lucrative for him.”

“I can see David and Romeo cooking together in the future, because David loves food and is good friends with Gordon Ramsay.”

If that doesn’t work out, he can always resort to modeling.

He signed a £1 million deal with Superdry last month, and he and his soon-to-be wife, Nicola Peltz, endorsed Pepe Jeans’ “sustainable denim” campaign.

It’s about his relationship with actress…

Romeo is photogenic enough to become a model even without his famous parents Nick Ede